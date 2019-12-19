FREE TICKETS for a fab night out in Brighton tonight! – ‘Sounds Of The 80’s’

Brighton & Hove News have the pleasure of announcing that we have secured 100 FREE TICKETS for ‘Sounds Of The 80’s’ taking place TONIGHT (Thursday 19th December 2019) at the Concorde 2 on Brighton seafront. YES ONE HUNDRED!!!!

All you have to do is to make your way to the Concorde 2 on Madeira Drive this evening (Thursday 19th December 2019) and say “Brighton & Hove News” to the staff at the box office! It is for the first 100 people that say “Brighton & Hove News” only! So for example, if there are 10 people in your party, then all 10 have to say “Brighton & Hove News” and they will be allowed FREE ENTRY, provided that no more than 90 people doing the same thing have not already entered the venue. We have a limit of 100 FREE TICKETS! Otherwise tickets will be charged at the normal £17.50 per person. It’s worth getting there early to secure your FREE TICKETS.

This offer excludes those that have already purchased tickets for the evening, but should those people wish to bring along extra guests and they are within the first FREE 100 TICKETS, then they will be permitted FREE ENTRY if they say “Brighton & Hove News”. Offer valid to those over 14 years old and under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult who is 18+. ID will be required for those younger members.

Doors open at 7:30pm. The event finishes at 11pm.

Experience a fantastic night of pure 80’s classics – live!

From the decade of music you just can’t get enough of. It’s Sounds of the 80s! Where these vintage specialists will have you dancing like Rick Astley while your partner pop n locks in the background. Sounds of the 80s play the floor fillers, party anthems, classic pop and power ballads from the most loved artistes – The Jam, Wham, Queen, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Madness and many more.

Sounds of the 80s have over 1000 live performances under their gnarly belts, and have crowds moonwalking up and down dance floors at well known venues worldwide, including Old Trafford, Hammersmith Palais, The Alhambra Theatre, The Palladium and even the Teatro dell ‘Opera!

The band have worked with, and supported some of the key names of the 80s, such as Toyah, T’Pau, Bad Manners, Go West, Rick Astley, Nick Kershaw, Bananarama, Tony Hadley, Billy Ocean, Jason Donovan, Alexander O’Neal, Sonia, ABC, Five Star, Kim Wilde, Katrina and the Waves, Betty Boo, Timmy Mallet, Pat Sharp, Mike Reid, Limahl, Haircut 100, Culture Club, Modern Romance, Musical Youth, Orville and Keith Harris, Bucks Fizz and more.

Learning much from their vast experience, including many 80’s festivals. Sounds of the 80s are an amazing, unforgettable tribute band.

“Jaw droppingly good!” Mike Reid from Radio 1

“Utterly brilliant!” Timmy Mallet

Details on the live performers can be found HERE. Plus deejay Simon Price of ‘Spellbound’ Club nights fame will be playing pure 80’s tracks.

Tickets are available HERE should you wish to purchase them in advance.

