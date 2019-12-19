‘Supergroup’ Piroshka to perform Sussex concert

Piroshka are most certainly a supergroup, as the four band members are former Lush vocalist/guitarist (and former redhead) Miki Berenyi, former Moose guitarist KJ “Moose” McKillop, Modern English bassist Mick Conroy and former Elastica drummer Justin Welch.

The connections between them are a veritably tangled family tree. Before they lived together and raised a family, Miki and Moose were notable figures on the so-called shoegaze scene, while Elastica were Britpop peers. After post-punk pioneers Modern English split for a second time, Mick became a latter day member of Moose, while Justin joined the reformed Lush in 2015. And when Lush required a bassist for what proved to be their final show (in Manchester) in November 2016, Mick stepped in.

From four individual parts, with distinct musical pasts but also overlapping histories, a new unified chapter begins with Piroshka and the quartet’s thrilling debut album ‘Brickbat’, which came out on famed Brighton label Bella Union. Order your copy HERE.

In fact, Simon Raymonde (Bella Union’s skipper) had been one of the first to hear the demos; he instantly signed the band, further entangling the Piroshka family tree – his former bandmate Robin Guthrie (of Cocteau Twins) produced Lush’s debut album, while Raymonde’s current bandmate Richie Thomas (in Lost Horizons) is a former member of Moose. Raymonde subsequently introduced Piroshka to Paul Gregory of Bella Union labelmates Lanterns On The Lake, who mixed ‘Brickbat’ (except ‘What’s Next’, mixed by Alan Moulder) and to Fiona Brice (another Bella Union alumni), who wrote the strings arrangements, with Terry Edwards (ex-Higsons, current Blockhead), who played on Lush’s final album on brass.

The album is named after the word for a ‘missile’, which nails the record’s heavyweight lyrics if not the music’s gorgeous, bittersweet and euphoric pop. Think of ‘Brickbat’ as a wolf in sheep’s clothing – which suits the name Piroshka, the Hungarian take on the wolf-terrorised fairy-tale hero ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ – a subtle nod, too, to a certain red hairdo that stood out in the 1990’s Brit-guitar-pop scene.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were fortunate to catch Piroshka live at the Sallis Benney Hall in Brighton as part of this years’ Great Escape new music festival and they were most certainly fab! We grabbed a few decent photos of the night too (see below).

Piroshka are set to play live again in Sussex on Friday 20th December 2019 at The Piper, which is located at 1 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, Hastings, East Sussex, TN37 6NH. This venue is certainly well served with train stations as there are no less than three located nearby – St Leonards Warrior Square (0.2 miles), Hastings (1.3 miles) and West St Leonard’s (1.1 mile). There’s also ample on street parking in the area as well.

Support on the night will come from from Brighton based Eva Katharina, whose fragile lead vocals and layered backing vocals are influenced by modern classical music within which the minimalist arrangements create an other wordly, atmospheric and haunting feel. Learn more by visiting www.evakatharina.co.uk

Opening this special Piroshka Christmas Special is Austerity Records own Winter Gardens. This exciting East Sussex based band is made up of Ananda, Jim, Matt and Alex. They offer up spacey, ethereal Cocteau Twins influenced dreamy shoegazing soundscapes that will certainly take you on a magical journey to the other side of the moon. We have seen them perform several times and would seriously urge punters to get to the venue nice and early, in order that you don’t miss their entertaining set. So that you know – doors are at 8pm, with the curfew at midnight. Find out more about Winter Gardens HERE.

