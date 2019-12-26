Man stabbed in Brighton early on Boxing Day

A man has been stabbed in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the incident being reported in Western Road, close to the junction with Spring Street, at around 1.53pm on Thursday 26 December.

“The suspect had run off prior to officers’ arrival, but was located and detained in Eaton Road, Hove, a short time later. A small knife was also recovered.

“The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this stage.

“A 45-year-old man from Brighton was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

“A 38-year-old man from Hove was also taken to the same hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.”

Chief Inspector Rachel Swinney said: “This appears to be an isolated incident and I’d like to reassure the public that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

“We have increased our high visibility patrols in the area, and our investigation is ongoing as we work to establish the full circumstances.

“If you saw what happened, please report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Claygate.”