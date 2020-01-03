The New Year is already shaping up rather nicely for those of you that enjoy your music on the loud side. It seems that the Brighton music scene is buoyant as ever with the announcement of a ‘Garage Punk/Rock’n’Roll/Surf Rock’ party at The Green Door Store, which is located immediately below Brighton’s mainline railway station.

The event will certainly blow away those Christmas cobwebs and be taking place on Thursday 9th January 2020 and will feature no less than 4 up-and-coming Brighton acts and entry is a mere £5 on the door. That’s less than the cost of a pint! Bargain!

On the bill are Glitter P*ss (Garage Punk/Rock’n’Roll), Young Francis Hi-Fi (Bubblegum Punk), The Hoodniks (Surf Rock) and Joanna And The Dropouts (Garage Pop).

The green doors will swing open at 7.30pm and the evening will conclude after a quad of raucous sets at 10:30pm, so there will be plenty of time to grab your train or bus home if you don’t live in the city.

If you fancy checking out the bands beforehand, then you can find three of the artists on Bandcamp:

Glitter P*ss / Young Francis Hi-Fi / Joanna And The Dropouts.

