Bevendean Primary staffer off work after contact with coronavirus self-isolater



A Brighton primary school has advised parents a staff member is off school after coming into “close contact” with someone who has been advised to self-isolate after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient.

Bevendean Primary School says it has been told it is safe to remain open, but will authorise any absences if parents wish to keep their children off school.

It wrote to parents to say:”We have just been made aware that a member of our staff has been in close contact with someone who has been advised by Public Health England to self-isolate as they have been in direct contact with the Coronavirus.

“We are currently in communication with the local authority and Public Health England for further advice and information however we feel that it is our duty to make you aware of what is happening.

“The school will remain open until further notice however if you wish to keep your child off of school at this time, then we will authorise this absence.

“Please contact the school if you are keeping your child off.

“Whilst nothing has been confirmed, the health and safety of our school community is of paramount importance to us and we have therefore taken this unprecedented step until we have more information.

“Please keep an eye on the website for further information and updates as we have them.”Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”