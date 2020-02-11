Three more Brighton medical centres – briefly – close

Three more Brighton medical centres have closed for a short time this afternoon.

The Haven Practice in Beaconsfield Villas, Hove closed “as a precaution” this afternoon, with a sign on its surgery door saying it had done so due to coronavirus.

It is due to reopen tomorrow.

The Avenue Surgery in Moulsecoomb is also closed, with the Argus reporting one of the doctors is believed to have come into contact with coronavirus.

Meanwhile patients at Seven Dials Medical Centre in Montpelier Crescent were called to say their appointments were cancelled at about 4pm today.

However, it quickly reopened and a receptionist said the closure had lasted for just minutes. She said she wasn’t able to confirm if it had closed on the advice of Public Health England or if it had been a false alarm, but said although the surgery had reopened it is an ongoing situation.