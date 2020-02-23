Previous Story
Much needed crossing on Miller’s Road delights former Councillor
A refuge style crossing to help school children and parents cross a busy junction, has finally been installed at Miller’s Road/ Highcroft Villas on the Brighton & Hove border.
The busy road junction had been without a crossing aid since the former Lolipop Lady had retired in 2018.
Former Conservative Councillor for Withdean, Nick Taylor, told Brighton & Hove News ‘’he was delighted it had finally been installed and that pedestrians could now cross with more confidence’’
