130 more artists announced for The Great Escape 2020

The Great Escape today announces a further 130+ more acts to play this year’s Brighton festival, featuring some of the most exciting names in new music, including Fontaines D.C., Nasty Cherry, Ashnikko, Demob Happy, Pa Salieu, The Magic Gang, Gracie Abrams and many more. The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off festival season by playing host to over 500 up and coming artists and music-led conference across 30+ walkable venues from 13-16 May 2020 in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £70 and are on sale HERE, including single day and two-day tickets available from today.

Additionally, this year The Great Escape will see Live Nation debut their new music initiative Next From Nashville presented by CMA (Country Music Association). Already an established stage at Live Nation’s premiere family country music festivals across the U.S., Next From Nashville is a credible initiative supporting emerging musical talent from the city; whilst Nashville is at the heart of the global Country Music scene, the city widely known as Music City is also home to many outstanding artists performing a variety of genres including rap, rock and pop. Performers include Blanco Brown, Danielle Bradbery and The Sisterhood Band.

Back for 2020, The Late Escape will play host to two huge late-night evenings at Brighton’s notorious beachfront club Patterns, filling the rooms with some of the world’s hottest electronic music. On Friday 15 May, Shook presents LSDXOXO, DJ Plead b2b TSVI, FAUZIA, i-sha, Nina Las Vegas and Prestige Pak. Saturday 16 May will see Timedance present Batu, Akiko Haruna (Live), Laksa and Metrist b2b Mehtola. Tickets are on sale HERE.

Celebrating 15 years in 2020, The Great Escape is pulling out all the stops inviting artists from across the globe to perform at this year’s milestone festival. With more than 200 acts still to be announced, there’s much more to come for The Great Escape 2020.

FOLK / AMERICANA / COUNTRY:

ALTAMESA | BLANCO BROWN | DANIELLE BRADBERY | JUNIOR BROTHER | KATHRYN LEGENDRE | MOVING PANORAMAS | PET DEATHS | POCKET SOUNDS | ROBBIE CAVANAGH | ROBERT J HUNTER | THE SISTERHOOD BAND | V3CO

Fans of Country and Americana will be treated to a host of rising new talent, including rap and country hybrid and The Git Up hitmaker Blanco Brown and Texan country pop talent Danielle Bradbery. Folk fanatics can expect to see Irish singer songwriter Junior Brother and enchanting London duo Pet Deaths. Also confirmed are Noah and the Whale founding member Matt Owens, Pocket Sounds, Kathryn Legendre, Moving Panoramas, V3C0, The Sisterhood Band, Robbie Cavanagh, Robert J Hunter and Demi Marriner.

GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP:

404 | ALYONA ALYONA | AN ALIEN CALLED HARMONY | ASHNIKKO | DAUGHTERS OF REYKJAVÍK | HMD | IMAN HOUSSEIN | FRANKIE STEW & HARVEY GUNN | PA SALIEU

The Great Escape is excited to showcase some of the grime, rap and hip-hop scene’s hottest new artists. The enigmatic Ashnikko will bring her anime and video-game-influenced rap, alongside Somalian/Mancunian rapper HMD with his mash up of R&B and old school hip-hop, and Ukrainian rap star Alyona Alyona. Also announced is Iran-born Iman Houssein who fuses neo soul with laid back hip-hop beats, Icelandic rap collective Daughters Of Reykjavík, Brighton rap and producer duo Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn, Manchester poet and rapper Kinkai, riotous five-piece London based hip-hop outfit 404, London-based duo An Alien Called Harmony, and last, but by no means least, Coventry rapper Pa Salieu who masterfully blends African melodies with the raw sound of UK rap.

R&B / SOUL:

ALESIA LANI | ALTIN GÜN | BLOOMS CORDA | CHIIILD | EGO ELLA MAY | FOREST LAW | GAIDAA | JOE ARMON-JONES | JULY 7 | KIDDUS | MILAN RING | NORMAN | PIP MILLETT | REMI WOLF | QUKO | SANTINO LE SAINT | TOSHIN

For those who like their music super smooth, South London’s neo soul artist Ego Ella May will appear at The Great Escape, with hotly tipped US duo Chiiild and South London R&B sensation Santino Le Saint. Brimming with identity, Altin Gün will perform their unique breed of Turkish folk, infused with psychedelic funk. Dutch soul pop protégé Gaidda and jazz and soul hybrid Joe Armon-Jones are also confirmed, alongside July 7, Remi Wolf, Milan Ring, Kiddus, Alesia Lani, Forest Law, Blooms Corda, Nina Cobham, Norman, Quko, Pip Millett and Motown revivalists Toshin.

POP:

BABYJAKE | BEATRICH | BIRTHH | BREE RUNWAY | CAROLINE ROSE | CHARLOTTE | CHEF’SPECIAL | CONRAD | GHOSTLY KISSES | GRACIE ABRAMS | HUNGER MOON | IVY FLINDT | JP SAXE | LOLA YOUNG | LYRA | JULIA BARDO | MARTHA HILL | NASTY CHERRY | OTTA | RED MOON | RIKA | SODA BLONDE | TEDDY SWIMS | YEULE

Pop fans can expect colossal performances from the likes of Charli XCX-endorsed girl gang and Netflix success story Nasty Cherry, rising Florida solo artist Babyjake, emerging and fierce singer songwriter Lola Young, infectious Vermont vocalist Caroline Rose, Lithuanian songstress Beatrich and emotive alt pop duo Hunger Moon, as well as self dubbed ‘Fourth Generation Goth’ Yeule, who merges ambient and glitch with Southeast Asian post-pop. Hamburg’s Ivy Flint will perform her haunting pop, alongside Toronto R&B pop artist JP Saxe, Hull singer songwriter Charlotte, Hackney DIY rapper and singer Bree Runway, London singer songwriter RIKA, electronic pop artist Lyra and French Canadian melancholic pop talent Ghostly Kisses all joining the line up.

DANCE:

AKIKO HARUNA | BATU | CAMILLA SPARKSSS | DJ PLEAD | FAUZIA | FOEX & PAULOPULUS| I-SHA | LYNKS AFRIKKA | LSDXOXO | MERRY LAMB LAMB | METRIST | MONUMENTAL MEN | NINA LAS VEGAS | TSVI

This year’s electronic artists include experimental artist Akiko Haruna, Batu – a staple in Bristol’s dance scene, Chilean dance duo Foex & Paulopulus, 90s rave & queer culture inspired artist Lynks Afrikka, New York’s LGBTQ+ scene’s influential DJ LSDXOXO, Hong Kong electronic heavyweight Merry Lamb Lamb, Brighton-native techno head Metrist, London-based dark bass DJ i-sha as well as TSVI, who will showcase his unique electronic sound mixing Middle Eastern rhythms with dancehall, tarraxo and trance, plus genre defying Swiss singer-songwriter Camilla Sparksss.

ALT / INDIE:

ALFIE TEMPLEMAN | BABY BRAVE | CHANKA | CONCHÚR WHITE | DEEP TAN | DEMOB HAPPY | DISQ | FRIEDBERG | GANG OF YOUTHS | GOOD WILSON | INDIGOS | JOSIAH & THE BONNEVILLES | JUNODREAM | KATY J PEARSON | KEG | KENNYHOOPLA | KIWI JR | KYNSY | LOS BITCHOS | LOVE’N’JOY | THE MAGIC GANG | MARIE WHITE | MELTS | MOBS | MR BEN & THE BENS | OTTO | PACE | PLANET | PVA | RATS | SHARDS | THE SNUTS | SPARKLING | THE STROPPIES | TIM BURGESS | WORLDCUB | WUNDERHORSE

Indie and alternative fans can expect a host of exciting new talent, including Bedford singer songwriter Alfie Templeman, North Wales new wave noise pop 4-piece Baby Brave, singer songwriter Marie White, Dublin post-punks Melts, Scots The Snuts, Hong Kong’s atmospheric alt-pop artist Chanka, Austria’s Good Wilson, electro alt pop trio PVA, German electro indie act Sparkling and acoustic alt-pop songstress Katy J Pearson. Newcastle alternative rock trio Demob Happy will make their return to TGE, alongside Brighton indie pop band The Magic Gang, London psych quintet Los Bitchos, East London art-rockers PACE, Wisconsin power pop indie band DISQ, The Charlatans founder Tim Burgess, self-dubbed ‘Rat Disco’ act Keg, the enigmatic WUNDERHOURSE, as well as Aussie alt bands Gang of Youths, Planet, San Cisco and Friedberg.

PUNK / ROCK / METAL:

ARXX | BAMBARA | BEST COAST | CHUBBY & THE GANG | DELAIRE THE LIAR | DREAM NAILS | EGYPTIAN BLUE | ELEPHANT TREE | FONTAINES D.C. | HARDWICKE CIRCUS | HAUNT THE WOODS | MISS JUNE | PODER FANTASMA | PRUNE DEER | QLOWSKI | THE SCRATCH | TALK SHOW

For those who like their music heavier, Dublin punks Fontaines D.C. and Brighton garage rock duo ARXX are announced, alongside infectious post-punk Bambara, US rock outfit Best Coast, and full-throttled punks Chubby & The Gang. Alternative rock trio Delaire The Liar will perform, as will self-dubbed ‘punk witches’ Dream Nails, NZ alt rock band Miss June, Brighton post-punk band Egyptian Blue and Cornwall’s Haunt The Woods. In addition, Chilean techno punks Poder Fantasma will perform alongside Hong Kong’s instrumental-rock act Prune Deer, and Italian twee punks Qlowski.

JAZZ:

NEUE GRAFIK ENSEMBLE

French artist Neue Grafik Ensemble is set to bring his eclectic mix of jazz, house and hip hop to The Great Escape.

OTHER:

ANNE MÜLLER | LIDO PIMIENTA

The Great Escape will also host mind-bendingly talented Canadia-Columbian singer songwriter Lido Pimentia and German composer-cellist Anne Müller.

Rising Manchester rapper Aitch was recently announced as the first spotlight artist for this year’s TGE, and his show has subsequently sold out. He will be appearing at the festival alongside the likes of Master Peace, Sassy 009, Chlobocop, Yellowstraps, Sons Of Raphael, Layfullstop, Strange Bones and Wargasm.

This year marks 15 years of The Great Escape, now firmly established and renowned as being the festival for new music. Plus, the must-attend music industry-led TGE conference which will once again take place under one roof at the Jury’s Inn, Brighton Waterfront. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £70 and are on sale HERE.

The Great Escape, Brighton – 13-16 May 2020

Tickets on sale right now including Single Day & Two-Day options.

