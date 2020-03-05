OAP charged with historic sex offences

A man has appeared in court on charges of sexual offences against five young people in Brighton, West Sussex, Hampshire and the West Midlands between 18 and 24 years ago.

Robert Cameron Wells, 68, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 March, charged with 19 offences.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on 1 April.

He is charged with;

– One offence of inciting an eight-year old boy to commit an act of gross indecency, one offence of gross indecency with the same boy, and one offence of attempting to possess an indecent photograph of a child, the same boy, all in West Sussex in 1998:

– One offence of indecent assault on a 15-year-old girl in West Sussex in 1998:

– Two offences of indecent assault on a woman aged between 17 and 18 in 2000 and 2002, one in the West Midlands and one in Hampshire;

– Six offences of indecent assault on a girl aged nine in 2001, one in the West Midlands, the rest in Brighton, and four offences of taking an indecent photograph of a child, all against the same girl, one in the West Midlands, the others in the Brighton area

– Two offences of raping a girl another nine-year old girl in 2001 in Brighton, and one offence of gross indecency with the same girl, also in Brighton in 2001.

The charges, authorised by the CPS, follow an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Police emphasise that there are no current or recent safeguarding issues or concerns for youth or wider community safety in relation to this investigation.