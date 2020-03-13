Hove drink driver who flipped her car disqualified for two years



A drink-driver crashed and overturned her car just seconds after leaving her home in Hove.

Police were called to Bellingham Crescent after a silver Ford Fiesta collided with an unattended white Ford Transit Tipper.

The Fiesta driver was helped out of her vehicle and taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital as a precaution, and later discharged. She was identified as Constance Ndawana, unemployed, of nearby Egmont Road.

Following her release from hospital, the 48-year-old was taken to custody – having previously failed a roadside breath test – and blew 102mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

She was subsequently arrested and charged with drink-driving.

In police interview, Ndawana admitted to drinking a few glasses of wine earlier that afternoon, and had been driving for less than a minute when the collision occurred.

Despite knowing it is an offence to drive while over the alcohol limit, she said she “felt okay” to drive.

Ndawana pleaded guilty to the offence at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 5 March and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. She was also fined £200, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.