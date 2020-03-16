brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Record Store Day UK postponed until – Saturday 20th June 2020

Record Store Day was due to take place on Saturday 18th April this year, but now has been moved to Saturday 20th June instead, as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Read their official statement below:

Record Store Day is the one day of the year when over 200 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture. Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many shops and cities host artist performances and events to mark the occasion. Thousands more shops celebrate the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.

Once again this year there are 100’s of wonderful limited edition records to choose from by established artists including The Cure, David Bowie, The Doors, Elton John, Elvis Presley, The Fall, Gary Numan, Killing Joke, Madness, New Order, Ramones, The Rolling Stones, U2 and The Who with emerging talents such as The Big Moon, The Murder Capital, and Snapped Ankles. The records will be available in every colour imaginable, including picture discs, whether it be 7”, 12” or other formats such as 10”.

If your selected limited edition vinyl releases are collectable, then you need to get up early and stand in line prior to your chosen participating store opening its doors. However, previous to that you should have already checked that your chosen store has managed to secure several copies of said platter(s), otherwise you would have sadly wasted your time and missed out.

So what’s on offer this year?

You can view many of the Record Store Day UK 2020 record covers and further details HERE and the full list is available to read HERE

Record Store Day 2020 goodies (click on pics to enlarge!)

So who’s taking part this year?

The Sussex Record Shops that are taking part in Record Store Day UK 2020 are:

BRIGHTON:
Bella Union Vinyl Shop
13 Ship Street Gardens, Brighton, BN1 1AJ
Tel: 01273 245287 | View Website

Cult Hero
16 Brighton Place, Brighton, BN11HJ
Tel: 01273 771 959 | View Website

Rarekind Records
104 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ER
Tel: 01273 818170 | View Website

Resident Music
27-28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL
Tel: 01273 606312 | View Website

BEXHILL:
Music’s Not Dead
The De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex, TN40 1DP
Tel: 01424 552435 | View Website

EASTBOURNE:
The Vinyl Frontier
35 Grove Road, Little Chelsea, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4TT
Tel: 01323 410313 | View Website

LEWES:
Union Music Store
1 Lansdown Place, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1ST
Tel: 01273 474053 | View Website

You may also wish to visit the official Record Store Day website, HERE.

Good luck and happy hunting!

More Record Store Day goodies (click on pics to enlarge!)

