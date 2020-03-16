University of Brighton also moves to suspend teaching



The University of Brighton will suspend teaching from the end of Friday and move to remote learning, it announced this afternoon.

The University of Sussex said this morning all learning was being suspended with immediate effect.

Both universities will keep their campuses and facilities open for the time being.

In a statement, the university said: “We appreciate that the coronavirus (or Covid-19) pandemic is a major cause for concern for students and their parents and supporters as well as for staff.

“The welfare of our staff and students is the university’s highest priority. We are continuously monitoring the situation and liaising closely with Public Health England (PHE), acting in line with their latest advice at all times.

“Like other UK universities our facilities remain open, but we are taking the following steps:

“All face-to-face teaching will be suspended from the evening of Friday 20 March with all taught programmes moving to remote learning from Monday, 23 March.

“Any of our international/EU students who choose to travel home will be supported to continue with their studies.

“Any impacts of Covid-19 will be taken fully into account via existing mitigating circumstances processes for all assessments.

“All non-essential international travel and field trips are being cancelled.

“All UK trips (including work placements) are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis and some may be cancelled.

“All planned campus-based events including Open Days, Applicant Days and Campus Tours are being reviewed and may be cancelled.