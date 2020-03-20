Hove Dog Track to race on – albeit behind closed doors

Hove Greyhound Stadium is set to become one of the few British sporting venues permitted to operate. The Uk Government has again clamped down on social interaction, as the coronavirus crises deepens

From 23rd March the Nevill Road Stadium will race on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, Thursday evenings, Friday mornings and Sundays . With the Sunday schedule to be announced soon.

All events will be held under the BAGS (bookmakers afternoon greyhound service) banner and will be streamed to the bookmakers website’s by broadcaster SIS.

A majority of high street Bookmakers will close their shops from tomorrow March 21st.

Hove Greyhound Stadium is 92 years old this year and continues to be one the UK best tracks.