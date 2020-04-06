Previous Story
Brighton Street serenades its oldest known resident on his 90th birthday
Posted On 06 Apr 2020 at 8:20 pm
In these sometimes dark and uncertain times friends and neighbours are a vital part of the community.
So when the residents of Kingsley Road Brighton became aware a neighbour was celebrating his 90th birthday today and another celebrating her 50th, a majority of them went into the street, at safe distance, to sing happy birthday.
Just another example how the city and the country are doing away with their former reserved attitude and pulling together as a community.
