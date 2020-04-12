10 things you probably don’t know and possibly can’t Google about Brighton & Hove

1) The father ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles once worked in the ticket office at Preston Park Station up until around 2011.

2) The Drove, Brighton’s steepest hill known locally as Black Hill, was a two way thoroughfare until the early 1970’s. At its steepest point The Drove is a 1:5 gradient as it emerges at Compton Road.

3) From the 1970’s until 2009 there was a regular daily train service from Brighton to Edinburgh. It took 11 hours. There was also one to Manchester which took nearly 6 hours.

4) Jockey Tommy Loates was born in Derby won the 1889 Epsom Derby on Donovan and died in Brighton in 1910.

5) The mother of actress Helen Worth (who plays Gail in Coronation Street) was killed in a hit and run accident in Brighton in 1971.

6) In 1990 ex Manchester United captain Roy Keane, was set to travel to Hove for a trial, after a recommendation from the late Albion defender Paul Mccarthy. This was cancelled at the last minute, as Albion youth scouts heard Keane was too small and lightweight for the English game.

7) In 2012 despite not appearing in the City for a number of years the Red Arrows flew over the The Dyke in transit from The Goodwood Festival of Speed . At a height of around 500 ft, several paragliders made emergency descents.

8) In early 1964 in a practice run for the forth coming ‘Dagenham Coup’ a syndicate of several men monopolised every available Tote window at Hove dog track with the intention of manipulating the betting market. Hove’s duel sided enclosure persuaded the syndicate they had to use a much smaller track for the real thing. Hence the coup at the Essex track some months later.

9) In 2007 An amateur filmmaker known as Dumpman who explores disused railways walked over a mile from the ‘Eastern Road’ entrance of the Kemp Town tunnel all the way through to the south portal entrance under Elm Grove school. In a pitch black and silent environment he highlighted ancient railway equipment and family of foxes. It will be 50 years next year, since the last train ran on the line.

10) A Hydrofoil service which cut the journey time from Sussex to Dieppe to just 100 minutes, ran from Brighton Marina in 1980. However, it was very unreliable and breakdown prone. It also caused many passengers acute sea sickness. After a huge publicity campaign it closed down after a few months.