Senior Labour councillor suspended over anti-semitic posts on social media

A senior Labour councillor has been suspended after two old social media posts emerged which are said to have been anti-semitic.

Councillor Anne Pissaridou becomes the second Labour councillor now under investigation after the allegedly anti-semitic Facebook posts emerged.

Councillor Pissaridou, who chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, was reported to the party’s compliance unit last week.

The first post, made in October 2016, was of an article from a conspiracy theory website which linked one of the Rothschilds with what it claimed was the imminent collapse of the German banking system and warnings to stockpile food.

It was illustrated with a picture of a smiling Sir Jacob Rothschild surrounded by bars of gold contrasted with an anxious child grabbing bottles of water, and stated that his family had been in “de facto control of the world’s central banks for centuries”.

The second post, made in August 2018, was from a website run by Mike Sivier, who had been expelled from Labour earlier that year, reportedly for refusing anti-semitism training.

The headline was “Jewish Israeli journalist claims pro-Israel propagandists have ‘taken out a contract’ to stop Jeremy Corbyn being elected.”

Councillor Pissaridou was selected as a candidate on a Momentum slate in 2019 for North Portslade. Another Momentum slate councillor, Nikkie Brennan, is also under investigation for alleged anti-semitism.

Councillor Brennan stepped down as deputy chair of the council’s Housing Committee in March after pictures of her protesting against the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism emerged.

Three days later, she posted on Facebook that she “will not bow down to white supremacy and will always challenge racism in ALL its forms.”

In May, Labour said this post formed part of its ongoing investigation.

Last month, Councillor Brennan retweeted two untrue antivaccine conspiracy theories. The first falsely claimed the first person to trial a coronavirus vaccine dying and other that Downing Street aide Dominic Cummings was visiting a vaccine development company during his infamous trip to Barnard Castle.

Earlier this month, a picture of and quote from Councillor Brennan was used on all the Brighton and Hove Labour party social media channels to promote a transport survey and was used as a pinned tweet on its Twitter page for several days.

When these matters were raised with Brighton and Hove Labour, a spokesman said it was not commenting on whether or not Councillor Brennan was still under investigation.

The council said: “The council has been notified that Councillor Anne Pissaridou has been suspended from the Labour Party pending investigation of posts made on social media in 2016 and 2018.

“A complaint has been made to the national Labour Party about two posts shared by Councillor Pissaridou which are alleged to contain anti-semitic content. The national Labour Party will now carry out an investigation to look into the matter and until this is resolved Councillor Pissaridou has been suspended.

“This means that Councillor Pissaridou cannot attend any Labour group meetings or represent the party. Councillor Pissaridou will represent her constituents as an independent councillor until this is resolved.”

Councillor Anne Pissaridou said: “I am deeply sorry for my actions and any distress I have caused to the Jewish community.

“This happened several years ago, before I was a councillor, and the posts I shared do not reflect my views.

“I do not seek to excuse my mistake. I deeply regret not properly reading information before sharing such hurtful links.

“I am aware of the complaint that has been made to the Labour Party and will fully co-operate with any investigation.”