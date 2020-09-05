Albion in stalemate with West Brom

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 West Bromwich Albion 0

The Albion’s fought out a 0-0 draw in a behind closed doors friendly at the Amex.

With little goal mouth action of note Neal Maupay and Adam Lallana both had chances to break the deadlock for the Seagulls as did the journey man striker Charlie Austin for West Brom.

Lallana was replaced by Pascal Gross on the hour as the Seagulls marquee signing appeared to have taken a knock.

Maty Ryan played the entire 90 minutes despite Jason Steele making a rare appearance on the bench.

Brighton and Hove Albion kick off their fourth consecutive Premier League campaign against Chelsea – at a behind closed doors Amex, on Monday 14th September.