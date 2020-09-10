Sixth former student becomes third coronavirus case at Hove school

A sixth former has become the third person to test positive for the coronavirus at Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Hove since the start of term.

Head teacher Claire Jarman wrote to parents to share the news.

She said: “In the interests of transparency I am writing to you today to inform you that a year 13 student informed us yesterday that they had tested covid positive.

“This is a very self-contained incident. The student had been in for one lesson only this week.

“There had been no contact whatsoever with the two colleagues who have tested positive.

“The student was only in the college building which is separate to the rest of the school.

“We informed PHE (Public Health England) and they were happy to confirm we need only isolate a handful of students who were direct contacts and to inform the rest of that class.

“This is why you haven’t received a template letter from PHE as you did with the other previous incident.

“The classroom directly involved, the one adjacent to it and the office the teacher works in have all been ‘fogged’ as a precautionary measure.

“As I communicate this to you, I am very aware that this letter may well end up printed in local news outlets.

“This diverts a considerable amount of school energy and attention away from what we should be doing which is ensuring that we have the safest and the best possible school for the students and staff.

“Although a comment from a member of the public, against a recent press article, describing me as having ‘the intelligence of a turkey and the dignity of a hyena or vulture’ did provide material for my yar 11 class where it was generally agreed that the use of metaphor was possibly ineffective and definitely confusing.

“However, I have been overwhelmed by the supportive andgrateful messags coming from so many parents and, therefore, to end on a positive, I am incredibly grateful to have such a strong, supportive and helpful parental body and my ambition is that we grow and develop these relationships as we go forward together for the good of everyone in our Newman family.”