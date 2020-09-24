brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton publican slams shambolic introduction of new rules

Posted On 24 Sep 2020 at 2:33 pm
The Lord Nelson. Picture from geograph.org.uk


A Brighton publican has hit out at the confusion over the latest set of coronavirus regulations venues are being asked to follow.

Coronavirus in Brighton and Hove - useful online resources

Richard Bowd-Jones, landlord of the Lord Nelson pub in Trafalgar Street, says he is keen to make sure his staff and customers are as safe as possible.

But he says the shambolic way in which the latest restrictions have been announced are making an already anxious and difficult time for the industry even worse.

Venting his frustration on Facebook yesterday afternoon, he said: “I wanted to be positive, I wanted to update you but I just can’t because I don’t know what’s happening or when.

“Once again this incompetent government can’t even get the simple things right.”

He said the date the new rules started had been changed without announcement, pubs were still waiting for a full list of guidance, and there was no way of testing the QR codes which are used with the new government Covid app which launched overnight.

He said: “As usual Hancock and Gove were sent out to the morning shows with no idea of their brief, no idea of the rules themselves, yet threatening police action and fines for those who don’t follow them.

“Yes cafes are included, no cafes aren’t included, outside areas are fine, outside areas aren’t fine, it’s like a panto with Boris as Buttons.

“I’m on the bar for the next seven hours and then we open at 12 tomorrow with the new laws in place.

“Hopefully at some point in between I will be given some guidance to look at and will be able to update you all, but who knows. Probably better off saving up for the £10,000 fine.”

From today, both staff and customers must wear masks inside, with customers only taking them off to eat or drink, when showing ID if required or if they are exempt.

According to the Morning Advertiser, the pub trade journal, it’s still not clear if clear visors are allowed, and whether back of house staff must wear them.

Pubs must close between 10pm and 5am and when open, only table service is allowed.

Pubs must still take their customers contact details or ensure they scan an official NHS QR code or face a £4,000 fine.

The full post:

I was intending to try and keep the messaging positive, “At least we are still open” “We are here to look after you still” that sort of thing. I was just going to update on the new rules (which actually for the most part we were already doing) and move on

Staff in visors ✅
Closing earlier then our licence to avoid people coming inside and making the pub busy when the garden shut ✅
Working with our till provider to have a secure database for recording track and trace details and refusing service if not given ✅
Table service in the pub and garden ✅

We did all this because we know how to run a safe & controlled environment which reduces risk without being told or threatened with fines. I wanted to be positive, I wanted to update you but I just can’t because I don’t know what’s happening or when.

Once again this incompetent government can’t even get the simple things right. In the last few hours they have changed the date on their website that face coverings are legally required for both customers and staff to tomorrow (cabinet office confirmed yesterday it would start on Monday). No announcement, no warning to the public, causing confusion and conflict tomorrow when we have to enforce it. No problem you would think, because as it’s law and we potentially could get fined, we will have a full list of guidance and the new rules to work with. Not a chance. Still waiting.

We were told we would have to get customers to use the NHS track and trace app from now on. Great let’s print off the QR code and test it… Oh we can’t because it’s currently still in testing and only available for NHS staff and residents of the Isle of Wight and Newham. We are moving from a system where we take the details on entry to trusting the customer has scanned the QR code on their phone, which incidentally will mean the customer has to have a smartphone with the latest operating system installed.

As usual Hancock and Gove were sent out to the morning shows with no idea of their brief, no idea of the rules themselves, yet threatening police action and fines for those who don’t follow them. Talking rubbish about evidence and data but when asked to provide it they can’t. Yes cafes are included, no cafes aren’t included, outside areas are fine, outside areas aren’t fine, it’s like a s*** panto with Boris as buttons. First Christmas will be better, now it’s spring that will definitely be fine. A whole summer to advance the track and trace system and get testing up to scratch, a whole summer wasted by these clowns.

I’m on the bar for the next seven hours and then we open at 12 tomorrow with the new laws in place. Hopefully at some point in between I will be given some guidance to look at and will be able to update you all, but who knows. Probably better off saving up for the 10k fine.

