FA Cup 3rd Round Draw – Albion go to Wales to face Newport.
Albion will visit Newport County in the FA Cup third round.
The Seagulls were the third last number out of the hat and will play the tie over the weekend of the 8th- 11th of January 2021.
Elsewhere non League Marine were drawn at home to Premier League Leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Crawley given a home tie against Leeds United.
