One of the kindest and most generous people – tribute as Brighton murder victim named

The woman believed to have been murdered in Brighton last night has been described as “one of the kindest and most generous people” by a former friend and colleague.

The tribute followed the news that Sue Addis, 69, who ran Italian restaurants in Brighton with her family, had been killed at her home in Cedars Gardens, Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “A boy aged 17 has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman aged 69 was found at an address in Withdean, Brighton.”

A leading businessman and charity boss who knew her for more than 20 years, Roger French, said: “It’s absolutely devastating.”

Mr French, who chaired the Martlets Hospice board and ran Brighton and Hove Buses for many years, said: “She was one of the kindest and most generous people I had the pleasure of working with.

“She always wanted to help people in need and as a business person she was one of the most community and charity-minded people in the city – if not the most.

“She was always giving her time and money and a lot of what she did was out of the limelight.”

Brighton Housing Trust (BHT) chief executive Andy Winter said: “Sue Addis was one of the kindest and most generous women I have ever met. I am deeply shocked.

“Over many years she supported a range of charitable causes including homelessness services including, for the last decade, Brighton Housing Trust.

“She was a regular at our fundraising events and was always incredibly generous with her time, ideas and money.

“She never held back from speaking her mind but always quietly and in such a supportive way.

“I served with her on several mayors’ charity committees and she was a driving force behind some of the most successful years.”

Sue Addis and her family ran Donatello, in Brighton Place, in The Lanes, and Pinocchio, in New Road, Brighton, with her family.

The restaurants have been a local fixture since the 1980s and in the late 1990s Donatello sponsored Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sussex Police said that they were called just before 7pm last night (Thursday 7 January), adding: “The 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody for interview and further inquiries.

“The boy and woman are known to each other.

“Police are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the crime and there is no risk to the local community.

“The investigation, which is being carried out by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team working with local officers, is at an early stage and no further information is available at present.”