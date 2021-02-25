Attention local bands: Free live video shoots at Concorde2

Are you a Sussex based music artist or band? Did you know that you now have the opportunity to be filmed performing live at the Concorde2 in Brighton for free? Want to find out more? Then read on as we ask Seth Walker-Spiers what is it all about…

How did the Four Face project start?

We wanted to look at live streaming and a way to support local up and coming bands, solo artists and producers back in the summer of 2020. Due to the terrible year we had last year with COVID, we really wanted to do something for local music, to help them get content out there and a chance to promote themselves, and came up with the idea to start a dedicated YouTube channel to showcase Brighton music. Our idea is to professionally film and record the bands and artists at the legendary Concorde2, and do a short interview with the bands, and put that together as an episode on the channel.

Who is involved, and what experience do you have?

Four Face is made up of Tom Burch and Sethro Tull, with lighting director Paul O’Brien.

Tom has been a freelance sound technician in live events for 18+ years. Tours with various bands and all-round technical Don at Concorde2. Film editing and computer programming are also feathers in his bow.

Seth has been promoting live music shows for over 9 years, more recently under his own promotion company Black Rabbit Productions, and has always aimed to give local bands support slots at his shows, including putting on the ‘Best of Brighton’ mini festivals, involving local music, street artists, street food vendors, local breweries and guest appearances.

Paul has been involved in lighting live events from Theatre and live music, to corporate and TV including more recently live streaming. For the last 10 years he has been the Lighting Director at Concorde2 in Brighton, and over the years has worked with artists, companies and projects as diverse as Starlight Express, Ed Sheeran, English National Ballet and Loyle Carner.

The core team can call upon an extensive network of industry professionals who are helping out behind the scenes, thus the fourth Face.

What can we expect?

We will be filming and recording three songs from each artist or a 20-minute set for the producers/DJs, at Concorde2, and putting this together as an episode for each artist. Our idea is to make this a go to place to watch and hear local up and coming talent, and supply everyone with new content to get out there to their fans and followers. We are doing all this for free for the acts, and their part is to encourage people to go to our YouTube channel to watch, and subscribe to help support what we are trying to do. We plan to put out new content every Wednesday and Saturday, so definitely subscribe and check the notification bell to be prompted when new content is up.

What is the plan going forward?

We hope people get on board by supporting us by subscribing to the YouTube channel, and we will keep getting in local bands/artists/producers/DJs to keep bringing the masses fantastic local music. There is so much great talent in Brighton and surrounding areas, we think it would be a great place to showcase this, and hope we can help the acts to get more exposure, and help build their fan bases. We will be relying on people supporting us to help us keep supporting local music.

Have you had any other support?

Well, we have spent most of our self-employed grants to get to this point where we can do this, including buying all the equipment to film and record the acts.

We also couldn’t have done this without the support from Concorde2, who have let us use their fantastic venue to help get our project off the ground and support local grass roots music. So a big thank you to Russell, Tina and James at C2 for all their help and support.

We have also been donated a pair of ATH-M50xBT limited edition headphones by Audio-Technica as a prize that will be given to a subscriber when we reach 1000 subscribers, and we are in talks with a few other companies about the possibility of sponsorship. The general feedback we have been getting is that this is a great idea, and a great thing to do for grass roots music.

Where can people find you?

Our socials are;

Facebook is www.facebook.com/fourfaceproductions

Instagram is fourfaceproductions

Twitter is fourfaceproductions

And our YouTube channel is ‘fourface digital’ (where the episodes will be put up)

How do people get involved?

Bands or artists can get in touch via Facebook or Instagram, and all we ask is they go and subscribe to our channel, and also have a following of around 1k plus followers on their socials, and are active promoting their music. Also, all music must be original material. It would be best to private message us, with links to their socials and their music. We are looking for all types of artists and genres, the more diverse the better.

We are also offering a multi camera live stream service to artists, promoters and venues, so drop us an email if you want more info at fourfaceproduction@gmail.com