‘Love Record Stores’ event in Brighton and Sussex taking place on Saturday 4th September 2021

Posted On 12 Mar 2021 at 6:57 pm
Last year, the music community launched a high-profile, global initiative known as ‘Love Record Stores’, to help independent record stores during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Record shops have always been an important part of the music community and their passion and enthusiasm are celebrated by #LoveRecordStores.

Following the resounding success of the #loverecordstores campaign in 2020 and the subsequent ‘Love Record Stores’ event, which took place last June and resulted in over £1m of sales for record stores, the campaign organisers have announced plans for a second event, which will take place on Saturday 4th September 2021.

Now an important fixture in the music retail calendar for UK record retailers, labels and music fans alike, ‘Love Record Stores 2021’ will be an opportunity for the independent music community to come together to support record stores who, like many other businesses, have faced difficult trading conditions throughout the pandemic.

The participating stores have persevered through the recent difficult conditions and have continued to provide their usual excellent service in getting sought after releases to fans in their locality and further afield. The face to face contact and experience of simply browsing the racks is sorely missed and shops are eager to welcome customers back once circumstances change, but in the meantime please spend some time on their online stores and support them with some additions to your collection.

Love Record Stores 2021 Ambassador Georgia live in Resident music, Brighton 10.01.20 (top left & bottom right pics Ian Bourn Photography, top right pic Phil Newton, bottom left pic Mike Burnell/iso400.com) (click on pics to enlarge!)

The ‘Love Record Stores 2021 Ambassador’ has been announced as London based record producer, songwriter, singer, rapper, drummer and former record store employee Georgia. The Domino Recordings artist released her acclaimed second album Seeking Thrills in 2020, which was shortlisted for The Mercury Music Prize. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team know that Georgia is a perfect choice as we witnessed her joyous set at Resident music store here in Brighton last year – Read our review HERE.

Check out what Georgia has to say about ‘Love Record Stores 2021’ HERE.

‘Love Record Stores’ event is said to feature in excess of 130 record stores in the UK. The event will be featuring new and re-issued vinyl releases being made available to music fans.

The Brighton and Sussex stores currently listed as participating are:
Bella Union
Cult Hero
Mr Bongo
Music’s Not Dead
Rarekind Records
Resident
Union Music
Wow And Flutter

Simon Raymonde co-founder of the Bella Union label and shop taking a break in 2018 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

A wide range of record labels are already confirmed to participate in ‘Love Record Stores 2021’ with full details of the exclusive releases available announced in the near future. Given the UK government’s recent announcements about lifting lockdown restrictions, the event organisers are confident that by 4th September ‘Love Record Stores 2021’ will see music fans able to visit and support their favourite physical stores rather than just their online websites.

Keep an eye on further updates HERE.

