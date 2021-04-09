Record Store Day going ahead on Saturday 12th June and Saturday 17th July

It has been announced that the very popular Record Store Day will thankfully be going ahead in the UK and around the globe across two drops on Saturday 12th June and Saturday 17th July 2021.

Record Store Day is the only time of year when over 200 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture. Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many shops and cities host artist performances and events to mark the occasion. Thousands more shops celebrate the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.

Many Brighton and Hove vinyl collectors have eagerly been awaiting the chance to snap up a host of exciting limited edition vinyl releases for these two special occasions. It is worth noting that not all shops will stock every release, so it is highly recommended that you check in with your local record shop directly prior to the day.

The Sussex Record Shops that are taking part in Record Store Day UK 2021 are:

BRIGHTON:

Bella Union Vinyl Shop

13 Ship Street Gardens, Brighton, BN1 1AJ

Tel: 01273 245287 | View Website

Cult Hero

16 Brighton Place, Brighton, BN11HJ

Tel: 01273 771 959

Rarekind Records

104 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ER

Tel: 01273 818170 | View Website

Resident Music

27-28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL

Tel: 01273 606312 | View Website

BEXHILL:

Music’s Not Dead

The De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex, TN40 1DP

Tel: 01424 552435 | View Website

CHICHESTER:

Analogue October

19a South Street, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 1EJ

Tel: 01243 697160 | View Website

EASTBOURNE:

The Vinyl Frontier

35 Grove Road, Little Chelsea, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4TT

Tel: 01323 410313 | View Website

LEWES:

Union Music Store

1 Lansdown Place, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1ST

Tel: 01273 474053 | View Website

ST LEONARDS-ON-SEA:

Cloth & Wax

48 Marina (Goodmans Building), St Leonards on Sea , East Sussex, TN38 0BE

View Website

Stores will be operating socially distant queues policy, so people should allow plenty of space and time and don’t forget your mask!

You can view the full list of vinyl releases HERE.