75+ more artists announced for debut digital edition of The Great Escape

The Great Escape, the festival for new music, has today revealed the incredible Spotlight shows for this year’s debut online edition, alongside 75+ exciting new acts and break-out artists joining its mammoth line-up.

The Great Escape Online, set to take place from 13-14 May via The Great Escape website, will feature more than 150 acts across two days, bringing an exceptional selection of the world’s most hotly-tipped artists and a true festival feel to the comfort of your home, alongside the festival’s famed conference. Music fans will be able to register for free and immerse themselves in a wealth of new music while those looking to learn about the latest trends and hear from music’s biggest players can buy tickets for the conference and networking sessions HERE.

The spotlight artists for The Great Escape Online 2021 feature some of this year’s hottest-tipped new talent, including BBC Sound of 2021 runner up Holly Humberstone, indie-pop sensation Alfie Templeman, bassline hotshots Bad Boy Chiller Crew, eclectic daring rapper Genesis Owusu, bedroom funk-pop star Remi Wolf and R&B, South Asian sonic flare Priya Ragu.

Also joining the line-up are more than 75 ground-breaking artists announced for The Great Escape Online’s cutting-edge line up include Alexander 23, Jensen Mcrae, Robert Grace, Sir Chloe, Tayo Sound, Teeks, The Lottery Winners, Peach Tree Rascals and many more.

Capturing the true variety and excitement of the festival, music fans will be able to register online for free HERE and tune into one of seven simultaneous channels across the two days, running from 6pm until 8pm each evening.

In addition to the extensive line up of up-and-coming talent, The Great Escape Conference has recently also announced the industry leaders and disruptors delivering eye-opening presentations. Taking to the virtual stage this year are TikTok’s Global Head Of Music, Ole Obermann, giving his insights on one of the most innovative and influential platforms in music today, BBC’s Controller of Pop, Lorna Clarke, who will discuss her 30-year career in radio and Ghostpoet, who will be this year’s artist in conversation who will be sharing his perspective and insights with Ivor Novello Award winning songwriter and President of the PRS Members’ Council, Michelle Escoffery.

Hosted separately via Swapcard, the conference will run sessions from 10am until 6pm alongside networking opportunities for attendees. Ticket holders for the original physical event will receive a special loyalty discount for the full The Great Escape Online experience while tickets to join the conference and networking elements of The Great Escape Online are available to buy online.

THE GREAT ESCAPE ONLINE 2021 – SECOND-WAVE LINE-UP:

FOLK / AMERICANA:

BLAZE VELLUTO COLLECTION | CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON | DANI LARKIN | LIZZIE REID

Fans of beautiful songwriting will be able to indulge in the carefree spirit of The Blaze Velluto Collection and the poignant memories emanating from Christian Lee Hutson, to the velvety caress of Lizzie Reid.

GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP:

ALLDAY | BAD BOY CHILLER CREW | GENESIS OWUSU | HAZEY HAZE | MARIUS DC | STRANGE BOY | TAYO SOUND

TGE Online is bringing the party to you this year with a host of exuberant and energetic hip-hop artists. The nonchalant vibes from Allday will transport to a warmer climate underneath the shade of a palm tree, while Bad Boy Chiller Crew bring the boombox and refreshments to kick up a storm of a party, alongside Genesis Owusu’s retro happy-go-lucky outlook.

POP / DANCE:

ALBERTINE SARGES & THE STICKY FINGERS | CAT & CALMELL | ELLIE DIXON | GRETA SVABO BECH | HYANGNI | JADA | JULY JONES | PEARL CHARLES | REMI WOLF | ROBERT GRACE | THE SLOW READERS CLUB | TOMI SAARIO | VANITY FAIRY

Stripped down and stripped away, the candid insights of Jada shrouded in pumping beats will be an aural treat, as Remi Wolf’s scrupulous tunes and the smouldering fire of Robert Grace will catch the attention of all other senses.

ALT / INDIE:

ALEX GOUGH | ALEXANDER 23 | ALFIE TEMPLEMAN | ANOTHER MICHAEL | BEVAN | BILK | CHERYM | CONCHÚR WHITE | GEORGE COSBY | GEORGE O’HANLON | GUS ENGLEHORN | HAMISH HAWK | HJALTALÍN | HOLLY HUMBERSTONE | JAGUAR JONZE | JENSEN MCRAE | KEEP DANCING INC | LIME GARDEN | MEGAN WYN | MICHAELA ÅBERG | NEW PAGANS | NUMNUM | PEACH TREE RASCALS | PLANET | RATS | RAYANNAH | SAISEICHU | SARAH KLANG | SINEAD O’BRIEN | SIR CHLOE | SMOOTHBOI EZRA | SODA BLONDE | SWIM SCHOOL | T & THE REX | THE CLAUSE | THE CROOKS | THE HERTZ | THE LAZY EYES | THE LOTTERY WINNERS | VEPS | VITA BERGEN | ZOE GRAHAM

TGE Online is pulling out all the stops, bringing some of the best indie and alternative artists from across the globe. Vulnerability and sincerity plagues the notes of Alexander 23’s acoustic guitar strings and the floaty peaks of Alfie Templeman, whilst the melancholic daze of Sir Chloe and the country twang of Holly Humberstone injects a shot of much needed nostalgia. Add that to the hip-swaying and finger-clicking allure of Peach Tree Rascals, making up an emotionally stimulating setlist.

PUNK / ROCK / METAL:

SPRINTS | MOONLIGHT BENJAMIN | MEMES | JOE & THE SHITBOYS | THE ZEN ARCADE | PRIORS | MELTS | SUNHILL | CRAWLERS

They say “dance as if no one is watching.” TGE Online will give fans the chance to let their hair down, turn the stereo up to 11, and headbang the night away with an array of punk, rock, and metal artists. Bass filled angst is inescapable from the hypnotically punk Sprints, whilst the voodoo priestess of rock n’ roll, Moonlight Benjamin, will have everyone entangled in her trance for days to come.

R&B / SOUL / OTHER:

ABY COULIBALY | IAMTHELIVING | TEEKS | PRIYA RAGU | MONJOLA | KAISHA | MYSIE | WITCH PROPHET | LAURA ROY | LAURA PERRUDIN | THE MAGIC LANTERN | ODESSEY & ORACLE

Hard luck and hard times are fleeting occurrences that the soul-filled gospel of Teeks is here to erase, aided by Priya Ragu and her Tamil-Swiss infused R&B joined harmoniously by the urban swagger of Monjola.

