Kenny Thomas announces concert at The Old Market for ‘Voices 30th Anniversary’ UK tour

English soul singer Kenny Thomas has announced that he will be performing live at The Old Market venue on Sunday 31st October, as part of the ‘Voices 30th Anniversary’ UK tour.

Purchase your concert tickets HERE or from your usual ticketing agency.

The Old Market is an historic grade II, spacious, high-quality, independent theatre and arts venue located in Upper Market Street, Hove, BN3 1AS. It was originally opened in 1828 as a covered marketplace for sales of meat, fish and vegetables. Then around 1888 it was rebuilt as stables. The building was restored from 1996 to 1999 and again in 2010.

The Old Market is the perfect venue for multi-platinum selling twice BRIT Award nominated artist Kenny Thomas, who has been a staple performer at all the major Soul Funk Festivals across the UK for over three decades. He now has put together a new band for the forthcoming tour, which celebrates the release of his 1991 debut album ‘Voices’ – which sold over 600,000 copies in the UK alone.

The ‘Voices’ album featured the UK hit singles ‘Outstanding’ (No.12), ‘Thinking About Your Love’ (No.4), ‘Best Of You’ (No.11) and ‘Tender Love’ (No.26).

The warm, relaxed dance grooves of that debut were replicated on his second album ‘Wait For Me’, that continued Thomas’ massive commercial success.

Over the years, Kenny has retained an extremely loyal following on the Soul/Funk circuit and is often one of the first names ‘considered’ for ‘Soul All Dayer’s’ etc.

Recently, Kenny teamed up with Take That’s Gary Barlow as part of the singers online ‘Crooner Series’ and they performed Kenny’s 1991 hit ‘Thinking About Your Love’. This video has now been seen by over 3,000,000 people – second only in Gary’s series to his duet with Rod Stewart and has catapulted Kenny back into the public eye! Watch it HERE.

In addition to the album Kenny has just released in conjunction with Dr Packer a new version of the seminal Fatback Band classic ‘I Found Lovin’. This song has been a staple of Kenny’s live sets for some time and has already landed in several Soul based singles charts across the UK. Check it out HERE.

For further information about Kenny Thomas, visit HERE.