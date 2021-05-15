Brighton swimming pool delays reopening after flood ruins electrics

A Brighton swimming pool will not reopen on schedule on Monday (17 May) after flooding damaged the electrical wiring.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We’re working hard to carry out extensive repairs to the electrical system at the Prince Regent Swimming Complex.

“Despite Freedom Leisure’s best efforts in giving the work the highest priority, we will not be able to reopen the pool on 17 May as we had hoped.

“Large-scale flooding at the complex over the Easter weekend caused significant damage to the majority of the electrical system in the building.”

Councillor Martin Osborne, joint chair of the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee, said: “We appreciate that people want to get back to swimming at the Prince Regent as soon as possible but the safety of residents must be our top priority.

“We want to make sure the repairs are carried out thoroughly and everything tested before we reopen.

“The damage turned out to be severe but, thanks to the efforts of the electricians, we have now got power back on in the building and are working to connect up the systems and test the circuit boards.”

The council said: “It is expected that the complex will reopen by the end of June.

“In the meantime, alternative swimming facilities are available at the King Alfred Leisure Centre and St Luke’s swimming pool.

“While the Prince Regent has been out of action, Freedom Leisure, which operates our leisure centres, have relocated as many swimming lessons and clubs as is possible to these pools.”