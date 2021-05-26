Brighton’s explosive punk-pop trio Gaffa Tape to play Komedia

It has been announced today that Gaffa Tape Sandy will be playing live at Komedia Brighton on Wednesday 27th October 2021. Also on the bill will be Demonstrations and RADIDAS.

Three piece garage rock band, Gaffa Tape Sandy, spew out glorified noise for your amusement only! The Brighton & Hove News Music Team caught up with Gaffa Tape Sandy at the ‘Top Of The Alcopops’ event, which happened at Tufnell Park Dome on 17th May 2019. Our reviewer stated thus:

“Next up in the Dome are Gaffa Tape Sandy who are punky and shouty. They’re a powerful, tight band with great tunes. Worth checking out if you haven’t heard them”.

The band were formed in 2015 by three friends Kim Jarvis, Catherine Lindley-Neilson and Robin Francis, with a desire to do something loud and exciting, their popularity quickly escalated thanks to a series of incendiary live shows and a seemingly endless succession of instantly memorable garage-punk/rock tunes.

The Brighton/Bury St Edmunds outfit’s brand of giddily frantic, high-octane hyper rock ‘n’ roll has already landed them support slots with acts including IDLES, Peace, Art Brut, Weakened Friends, SuperGlu, Bloody Knees and UK tours supporting Indoor Pets and Skegss.

Their debut EP ‘Spring Killing’ lead to them performing at Glastonbury Festival 2017, with their next single ‘Beehive’ gaining much support including Huw Stephens’ BBC Radio 1 Tip Of The Week, before being included in NME’s 100 Essential Acts for 2018.

They have performed all over the UK festival circuit, from Live At Leeds & Liverpool Soundcity, to Latitude & The Great Escape Festival, as well as a number of international festivals across Iceland and Germany.

In 2019 they announced their signing with Alcopop! Records, with their second EP ‘Family Mammal’. Listen to/purchase it HERE.

Check out their website www.gaffatapesandy.co.uk

Support at the Brighton Komedia concert will come from Demonstrations and RADIDAS.

Demonstrations are an alternative dark guitar pop three-piece based in Brighton, who combine eclectic influences of 80s synth new wave and indie rock. Building a collection of singles over the past few years Demonstrations have been making waves with their 80’s spangled synth dreams, embellished with a dark twist of gritty guitars and bittersweet tones.

Check out their music on their Bandcamp page HERE

RADIDAS are an electronic dance duo based in Brighton. Their sound can only be described as an Ibiza sunrise sound-tracked by the Cocteau Twins, with the infectious pop melodies of Tame Impala. Their thumping bass, 909 kicks and atmospheric synths create a totally unique and immersive sound. By infusing contemporary dance with underground psychedelia, RADIDAS have a futuristic take on modern disco.

Check out the music of RADIDAS on their Bandcamp page HERE.

You can purchase your concert tickets HERE and HERE.