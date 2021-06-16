Brighton & Hove Albion kick off record breaking 5th consecutive Premier League season away at Burnley

Albion kick off the new Premier League season away at Burnley on 14 August followed by Watford at home on 21 August.

Other notable fixtures include Crystal Palace away on September 25, Arsenal at home on October 2nd an earlier than usual visit from champions Manchester City on October 25 – the other northwest giants Liverpool and Manchester United visit the Amex on March 12 and May 7 2022 respectively.

Champions League winners and European Champions Chelsea come to the Amex on February 8, whilst newly promoted Brentford play their first Amex match as a Premier League team six weeks early on Boxing Day.

Any Albion fans wanting a pre- Christmas excursion maybe excited to see the Seagulls match at Old Trafford against Manchester is scheduled for 18 December 2021.

The Seagulls have a great opportunity of racking up some early points in open those opening two fixtures – which are followed by Everton at home over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

However, Albion had a similarly easy start in 1982!