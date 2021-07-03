A night of love and unity with Trojan Sound System

London based Trojan Sound System are an institution in Sound System culture. A legendary team of selecta (Daddy Ad) and vocalists, they relentlessly tour the globe, representing the most seminal Reggae and Ska record label in history.

They have announced that they will be coming to Komedia Brighton, along with Easy Skankin DJ’s, on Friday 10th September 2021. Doors open at 11pm. Purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket outlet.

For the past decade, Trojan Sound System have spread their message of love and unity through the power of Reggae in all of its forms and UK Bass music, headlining club shows, captivating festival crowds and supporting legendary Jamaican acts such as; The Wailers, Luciano, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Sly & Robby and the late great, Gregory Isaacs to featuring original recording artists on the Sound System, ranging from Big Youth to Dennis Alcapone to Eek A Mouse to Tappa Zukie to name but a few.

Trojan Sound System are the original crew that broke Reggae music and culture back into contemporary clubs and festivals.

Transcending age, race and political barriers, Trojan Sound System play music that satisfies the purest of vinyl collectors, while at the same time, introducing a new generation to the roots of Jamaican music and Bass Culture. Mixing styles and flavours from the past 40 years, the Trojan crew are legendary party starters, ignited by uplifting vocals from MC trio; Supa4 Creation & Chucky Bantan.

trojanrecords.com