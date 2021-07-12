BREAKING NEWS

Second Record Store Day going ahead on Saturday 17th July

Record Store Day queue at Rarekind Records in Brighton on 12th June 2021 (pic Sonny Tyler)

The second of the very popular Record Store Day events will be going ahead in the UK and around the globe on Saturday 17th July 2021, with the first haven taken place on Saturday 12th June.

Some interesting new releases coming out on 17th July for Record Store Day (click pics to enlarge!)

Record Store Day is the only time of year when over 200 independent record shops all across the UK come together to celebrate their unique culture. Special vinyl releases are made exclusively for the day and many shops and cities host artist performances and events to mark the occasion. Thousands more shops celebrate the day around the globe in what’s become one of the biggest annual events on the music calendar.

Record Store Day 12th June 2021. (pic taken in Kensington Gardens, Brighton at 5:15am by Phil Newton)

Many Brighton and Hove vinyl collectors have eagerly been awaiting the chance to snap up a host of exciting limited edition vinyl releases for these two special occasions. It is worth noting that not all shops will stock every release, so it is highly recommended that you check in with your local record shop directly prior to the day.

Record Store Day 12th June 2021 – Queueing for Resident music, Brighton (pic Drew Easton)

The Sussex Record Shops that are taking part in Record Store Day UK 2021 are:

BRIGHTON:
Bella Union Vinyl Shop
13 Ship Street Gardens, Brighton, BN1 1AJ
Tel: 01273 245287 | View Website

Cult Hero
16 Brighton Place, Brighton, BN11HJ
Tel: 01273 771 959

Rarekind Records
104 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ER
Tel: 01273 818170 | View Website

Resident Music
27-28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL
Tel: 01273 606312 | View Website

BEXHILL:
Music’s Not Dead
The De La Warr Pavilion, Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex, TN40 1DP
Tel: 01424 552435 | View Website

CHICHESTER:
Analogue October
19a South Street, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 1EJ
Tel: 01243 697160 | View Website

EASTBOURNE:
The Vinyl Frontier
35 Grove Road, Little Chelsea, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4TT
Tel: 01323 410313 | View Website

LEWES:
Union Music Store
1 Lansdown Place, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1ST
Tel: 01273 474053 | View Website

ST LEONARDS-ON-SEA:
Cloth & Wax
48 Marina (Goodmans Building), St Leonards on Sea , East Sussex, TN38 0BE
View Website

Stores will be operating socially distant queues policy, so people should allow plenty of space and time and don’t forget your mask!

You can view the full list of vinyl releases HERE.

What readers are saying

