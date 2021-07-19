Hands Off Gretel announce ‘Still Angry’ UK tour

Hands Off Gretel have announced their ‘Still Angry Tour’ for the autumn of this year. The tour will pick up from where the band left off, promoting the release of their ‘Angry’ EP.

They will be performing at The Green Door Store in Brighton on Thursday 16th September 2021, but this has long sold out.

Full dates as follows:

SEPTEMBER

Wed 01 YORK Crescent

Fri 03 NOTTINGHAM Rough Trade (Sold Out)

Sat 04 BUCKLEY Tivoli

Sun 05 BRISTOL Thekla

Mon 06 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute (Sold Out)

Tue 07 SHEFFIELD Leadmill (Sold Out)

Sat 11 LONDON Camden Assembly (Sold Out)

Wed 15 BRIDGWATER Cobblestones

Thu 16 BRIGHTON Green Door Store (Sold Out)

Fri 17 OXFORD Bullingdon

Thu 23 CARDIFF Clwb Ifor Bach

Fri 24 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

Sat 25 WAKEFIELD Long Division Festival

OCTOBER

Wed 20 SOUTHAMPTON The 1865

Thu 21 NORWICH Waterfront Studio

Fri 22 CAMBRIDGE Portland Arms

Sat 23 BEDFORD Esquires

Wed 27 NEWCASTLE Cluny

Thu 28 CARLISLE Brickyard

Fri 29 EDINBURGH Bannermans

Sat 30 GLASGOW Nice N Sleazy

Sun 31 BLACKPOOL Waterloo Bar

NOVEMBER

Wed 24 LEEDS Brudenell Social Club

DECEMBER

Sat 18 BARNSLEY Birdwell Venue

“We are so happy to finally be announcing our UK tour dates. Before Covid-19 we were celebrating the release of our ‘Angry’ EP. We only played a handful of shows before it got cancelled and then it was rescheduled three times! Soooo … the ‘STILL ANGRY TOUR’ will go ahead this year and we can’t wait to scream it out with you all. It’s been TOO LONG!” (Lauren Tate/Hands Off Gretel)

The three tracks on the ‘Angry’ EP – ‘She Thinks She’s Punk Rock N Roll’, ‘Don’t Touch’ and ‘Bigger Than Me’ – are all live favourites that fans had repeatedly asked the band to release. The EP is available on CD and 10” white vinyl – alongside all major download and streaming platforms – and can be ordered, along with previous releases and merchandise, from: www.handsoffgretel.co.uk

Talking about the EP at the time, singer Lauren Tate said: “It was great to get into the studio and record some tracks that didn’t make it onto the last album. The’ Angry’ EP captures the energy and aggression of our live shows, which is something we totally wanted to do after releasing the album, which has a more polished sound. The EP is honest and raw, just how punk rock tracks should be, and we know these are favourites with our fans so it’s great to finally release them”.

For the forthcoming live shows, the band will be adding a couple of new tracks to the set that they’ve worked on post-lockdown. Being located in Bristol, Barnsley and Scunthorpe meant the band went 12 months without seeing one another due to the pandemic. As Lauren says, “It’s been great to finally get back in the rehearsal room and start playing music again together.”

The band are vocalist and guitarist Lauren Tate from Barnsley; drummer Sam Hobbins from Scunthorpe; bassist Becky Baldwin from Bristol; and guitarist Sean Bon originally from Ireland.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were fortunate to catch Hands Off Gretel performing live three times in 2019. Read our reviews and see our stunning photos HERE, HERE and HERE.

