Just over 7000 see Brighton & Hove Albion lose to Getafe at the Amex

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Getafe 2

A full strength Albion lost to La Liga minnows Getafe in front of 7091 fans at the Amex.

Goal in each from Eric Cabaco and and David Timor with a well taken free kick, gave the European visitors a victory that was a little harsh on the Seagulls.

Pascal Gross went close for the Albion and Adam Webster hit the underside of the bar with a powerful header.

Late on Yves Bissouma saw a close range effort closed down after corner. The match was fairly competitive, substitute Neal Maupay receiving a yellow card after an altercation with Getafe defender , Chema.

Albion used a majority of the fit members of the first team squad in the match. With Florin Andone making his first appearance at the Amex since August 2019.

South African international Percy Tau was a notable absentee as speculation mounts of interest from an Egyptian team.

Sanchez, Veltman (sub: Ostigard 89), Dunk (Moder 79), Webster (Duffy 79), Gross (Richards 79), Bissouma (Andone 89), Lallana (Alzate 67), March (Karbownik 89), Mwepu (Zeqiri 89), Mac Allister (Trossard 46), Connolly (Maupay 67).

Albion kick off the 2021/22 Premier League season at Burnley next Saturday August 14.