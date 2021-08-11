Key-stealing cyclist identified after public appeal by police

A cyclist who stole a driver’s car and house keys while at traffic lights has been identified within hours of a public appeal by police.

He was wanted after the theft which happened at the New Church Road and Boundary Road traffic lights on the border of Hove and Portslade.

The cyclist was reported to have set off down Boundary Road towards the seafront after the theft.

Sussex Police issued its appeal for help identifying the cyclist this afternoon (Wednesday 11 August).

Shortly afterwards the force said: “A cyclist police wanted to speak to in relation to an incident of theft has been identified.

“Officers issued an appeal following an argument between a cyclist and a motorist at traffic lights at the junction of Boundary Road and New Church Road, at around 3.40pm on 14 July.

“During the disagreement, the motorist’s keys were taken from the vehicle’s ignition.

“The cyclist has made himself known to police and inquiries are ongoing.”