Police hunt cyclist who stole driver’s car and house keys

Police are trying to identify and find a cyclist who stole car keys and house keys from a driver at traffic lights.

Sussex Police said that the theft took place at traffic lights on the border of Hove and Portslade.

The force said this afternoon (Wednesday 11 August): “Police are seeking to identify this cyclist in connection with the theft of a driver’s keys from their ignition.

“At around 3.40pm on Saturday 17 July, the cyclist and a motorist driving a grey Skoda Superb began arguing at traffic lights at the junction of Boundary Road and New Church Road.

“The cyclist is reported to have reached through the window of the stationary vehicle and taken the keys, including the victim’s house key, from the ignition.

“He then cycled away south along Boundary Road.

“The suspect is described as a tall, white man, aged about 28 and wearing a red t-shirt.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, has relevant dash-cam footage or any information which could help with the investigation can report online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1137 of 14/07.”