Premier League Match Day 2 Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford

The Seagulls will be looking to maintain their great start to the season as they play their first home match today (Saturday 21 August).

Alexis Mac Allister and Adam Lallana are in the starting line up.

Enock Mwepu and Steven Alzate drop to the bench from the starting line up at Burnley last week.

Aaron Connolly and teenager Haydon Roberts join them on the bench as Florin Andone and Michal Karbownik make way from the squad.