Feeder announce new album and will open UK tour here in Sussex

Posted On 25 Aug 2021 at 5:26 pm
Feeder (pic Steve Gullick)

Feeder are today announcing their new album ‘Torpedo’, along with its title track. ‘Torpedo’ is due for release on March 18th 2022 via Big Teeth Music. Listen to ‘Torpedo’ HERE.

The celebrated, multi-platinum-selling, rock band Feeder have hit a resurgent run of three consecutive UK Top 10 albums with 2016’s ‘All Bright Electric’, the 2017 ‘Best Of’, and 2019’s ‘Tallulah’. Looking ahead to 2022, it is with some momentum that the band will release their new album ‘Torpedo’ into the world.

Feeder live at Brighton Racecourse 26.07.19 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Momentum has been something in short supply for many artists over the last 18 months. For Feeder, the ensuing numbness of early-stage lockdowns inevitably led to an uncharacteristically uninspired period for the band and lead songwriter Grant Nicholas. Feeder, however, have always been masters of marrying the light and the dark – illuminating the shadowy corners of their world to uncover something poignant and uplifting – meaning it was not long before conditions became a perfect storm for inspiration’s lightning to strike, and two albums’ worth of music materialised.

Forthcoming Feeder album ‘Torpedo’

New track ‘Torpedo’ arrives in a flurry of heavy and direct guitars, which are soon joined by an out-of-nowhere chorus delivered in glorious technicolour. It takes its power from hope and optimism, Nicholas’ vocals breaking through the heaviness like a streak of sunlight cracking through a leaden sky. It is a song about bringing your world back into focus again, as he elaborates below.

“After the frustration of not being able to perform live I really wanted to come back with a bang and a classic heavier but melodic Feeder song. All the emotion and frustration just caused a creative wave. Dynamically and musically ‘Torpedo’ felt like the obvious choice for us to drop first. The chorus has a thread of positivity that brings light to the darker verses”.

“We are really looking forward to going out on the road again and playing the new album material. This will be the heaviest Feeder set we’ve played in a while so can’t wait. We may revisit some heavier old school Feeder classics also and touch on some ‘Renegades’ and ‘All Bright’ electric stuff.”

‘Torpedo’ will be available on digital, CD and vinyl. Pre-order HERE.

Listen to ‘Torpedo’ on DSPs (digital streaming platforms) HERE and watch the lyric video HERE.

Feeder will also be touring the album through the UK in 2022. Tickets will go on pre-sale Wednesday 1st September at 10am and general sale from Friday 3rd September at 10am.

Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion tickets can be purchased HERE and HERE.

Bexhill gig flyer

‘Torpedo’ tour 2022:

April

23 Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion 
24 Oxford, Academy
26 Southampton, Guildhall
27 Bristol, Academy
29 Manchester, Academy
30 Glasgow, Barrowlands

May

02 Newcastle, University
03 Nottingham, Rock City
05 Birmingham, Institute
06 London, Brixton Academy

‘Torpedo’ album tracklisting:

1.’The Healing’
2.’Torpedo’
3.’When It All Breaks Down’
4.’Magpie’
5.’Hide And Seek’
6.’Decompress’
7.’Wall Of Silence’
8.’Slow Strings’
9.’Born To Love You’
10.’Submission’
11.’Desperate Hour’ (exclusive track)

Feeder: Website / Spotify / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram

Tour flyer

 

