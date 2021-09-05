Brighton & Hove Albion keeper Robert Sanchez makes full competitive debut for Spain

Albion keeper Robert Sanchez who not so long ago was fourth in the Seagulls pecking order and was loaned out to Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale. Made his international debut for Spain this evening, as a substitute for Unai Simon after 74 minutes against Georgia.

Other Albion players also appearing for their countries today, were, Andi Zeqiri for Switzerland against Italy and Leondro Trossard for Belgium against the Czech Republic.

Jakub Moder played the first half for Poland away at San Marino.

Shane Duffy scored the equaliser for Ireland in their draw with Azerbaijan in Dublin yesterday (Saturday 4 September)

Albion resume Premier League campaign against Brentford at new Brentford Community stadium, next Saturday 11 September.