Former Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook announces Brighton gig

Posted On 07 Sep 2021 at 3:58 pm
Peter Hook & The Light live at Victorious Festival, Southsea 27.8.21 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Today is indeed a very good day as those lovely people at Family Ents have just announced that the very talented Peter Hook & The Light will be performing live at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Thursday 7th April 2022. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have witnessed ‘Hooky’ playing live at the very same venue on more than one occasion and they have both been contenders for ‘Gigs Of The Year’. Read our review from last time HERE.

Peter Hook; author, DJ and former bassist of not one but two essential bands. The post punk architects Joy Division and forerunners of dance music; New Order. Now the world-famous bassist is back with his new band Peter Hook & The Light.

Peter Hook & The Light live at the Concorde 2 22.2.19 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Gig tickets are always limited so keep an eye out for ticket announcements over the next few days and then book early to avoid missing out on seeing the living legend for yourself.

Salford lad Peter Woodhead had his surname changed to Hook at the age of 3 due to his mother remarrying following a divorce. Adopting the surname of his stepfather, he would become to be known by friends and eventually fans as Hooky.
Hook formed the band Warsaw after watching Sex Pistols play at Lesser Trade Free Hall with childhood friend Bernard Sumner. Thrilled by the power and energy of the show, he borrowed £35 from his mother the very next day and bought a bass. The band joined the two friends with Steve Morris on drums and vocalist Ian Curtis to become Joy Division.

Peter Hook & The Light live at Victorious Festival, Southsea 27.8.21 (pic Michael Hundertmark) (click on pic to enlarge!)

His unique style of playing the bass developed whilst learning to play through writing their early material. Allowing the instrument to hang low by the straps, Hook found that he was forced to play higher notes in order to hear himself over Sumner’s guitar resulting in what is now his signature sound.

Following the tragic early death of singer and lyricist Curtis, the band would adopt a new name to accompany their new direction. New Order were quick to see the potential of new electronic instrumentation such as synths, drum machines and samplers. The work of Hook and his bandmates would become the first obviously recognisable dance music which would revolutionise contemporary pop.

Peter Hook & The Light started in 2011. Originally it was an EP of reworked Joy Division songs entitled 1102 2011 EP, it soon became a full touring band.

Anticipation is high due to previous gigs in Brighton being sold out rapidly, so make sure you book your Peter Hook tickets as soon as possible.

The Concorde 2 will host Peter Hook & The Light (pic Julia Do Om)

Doors 7.30pm – 11.00pm £32.50 (+bv)
Concorde 2, Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Drive, Brighton BN2 1EN
Box Office: 01273 673311
Concorde2.co.uk
peterhookandthelight

More on Peter Hook & The Light HERE.

