A day of the best live music around!

Those intuitive people at Austerity Records have certainly got their eye right on the ball, as they have organised an all day music festival featuring eight terrific new and up-and-coming bands.

They clearly match our own musical tastes as we at Brighton & Hove News have already featured all of the decent music acts performing live on either side of the covid lockdowns. Their chosen acts for their all dayer are SNAYX, Daisy Coburn, World News, Winter Gardens, Monakis, Seadog, Demonstrations and Hotwax.

This exciting event will take place on Saturday 2nd October 2021 from 1pm onwards and will conclude at 11pm. The selected venue is The Piper, (formerly The Norman Arms) which is located at 1 Norman Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 6NH. This is off of Warrior Square, which is a short distance from Hastings Pier.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have previously ventured eastwards to the venue to report on the proceedings from a live encounter with ‘supergroup’ Piroshka – read our review HERE. On that occasion we decided to drive to the venue and we found the nearby parking considerably less harrowing than parking in Brighton. However, the St Leonards Warrior Square railway station is located a quarter of a mile north of The Piper and thus affords easy access. When this article was published the railway timetable was showing the last train from St Leonards Warrior Square to Brighton mainline station on Saturday 2nd October would depart at 23:33 and the train would arrive in Brighton at 00:45 with no changes required.

Let’s now meet the artists:

SNAYX

“SNAYX are a British punk rock duo hailing from the South East. They are renowned for ferocious live sets and visceral, hard-hitting bass riffs. They are set to shake up the scene in 2021 and beyond and are certain to bring Snake-like charm and swagger to stages across the UK. Tonight was indeed no exception. I certainly would urge you to get down to see these guys rock the next time they are playing. You won’t be disappointed!”. (Cris Watkins, Brighton & Hove News 21.8.21)

Full review HERE.

Daisy Coburn

“When I heard that she was influenced by Beck I was intrigued to see her play live and I was pleasantly surprised. I found her vocals mesmerising and easy to listen to. The backing band complimented her style with the highlight of the set for me being the up-tempo ‘Are you Happy?’” (Andy Murphy, Brighton & Hove News 22.2.19)

Full review HERE.

World News

“The trio are based in Brighton and tonight certainly have brought along quite a few friends judging how full the venue is right from the start of their set. Despite only been going for around a year, they appear to be rather proficient with their instruments already, with Malte plugging away at the drumset, whilst Rory slaps the bass and Alex delivers the charm and vocals whilst playing guitar”. (Nick Linazasoro, Brighton & Hove News 14.9.19)

Full review HERE.

Winter Gardens

“Already the band are achieving some success as they have been on the same bill as Gary Numan, Echo & The Bunnymen, Modern English and the guys were graced by a DJ set by Dev from IDLES at their debut single launch party for ‘Coral Bells’. Musically, they have absorbed influences from 80’s post-punk, Factory, Postcard, 4AD, Creation era bands, and mixed it all together to come up with their own blend of shoegaze dreampop”. (Nick Linazasoro, Brighton & Hove News 21.3.19)

Full review HERE.

Monakis

“The Monakis lads fired up at 8:08pm and performed a storming eight tracks within their 30 minute allotted time slot, thus ending at 8:38pm. As per last time, they began with their debut single release ‘Animosity’ and thus from the very word go, we were treated to a blend of IDLES meets traditional punk rock. As before James’ vocals were delivered with ear-splitting ferocity. Aaron shares vocal duties in the band and this brash young fun outfit played with much bravado. Joe’s drumming was really quite outstanding and every so often he would hold the stage from the rear and launch into one!” (Nick Linazasoro, Brighton & Hove News 8.3.20)

Full review HERE.

Seadog

“Tonight was my first Seadog encounter. Their robotic synth beats were expertly conveyed by Tom along with Mark’s easy-going vocal style, which a couple of times strangely reminded me of ‘Message In A Bottle’ by The Police. An enjoyable half dozen song set which concluded at 8:38pm. I would like to see these guys play live again, given the chance”. (Nick Linazasoro, Brighton & Hove News 25.8.21)

Full review HERE.

Demonstrations

“Although difficult to pinpoint, the Demonstrations sound was a decent blend of a modern take on indie post punk coupled with a slight noise rock element. I could certainly hear the bass sounds, which were heading towards giving Jah Wobble a run for his money, and there were elements of Joy Division and Iggy Pop. Although my colleague Richie made the observation in his review of another performance by the band, stating “It reminds me of the glory days of XTC””. (Nick Linazasoro, Brighton & Hove News 13.3.20)

Full review HERE.

Hotwax

“Hotwax were next up and stood out as a highlight for me. They really felt like they were coming into their own – every time I’ve seen them they have grown in confidence and force, and this was no exception. They’re playing Green Door Store soon, so go see them in Brighton…as well as at the De La Warr show where they are supporting the legendary Adrian Sherwood and Rhoda Dakar – alongside Ruts DC”. (Sara-Louise Bowrey, Brighton & Hove News 28.8.21)

Full Review HERE.

The running order is currently as follows, but may be subject to change:

Hotwax – 14:00

Demonstrations – 15:00

Seadog – 16:00

Monakis – 17:00

Winter Gardens – 18:30

World News – 20:00

Daisy Coburn – 21:00

SNAYX – 22:00

You can purchase your tickets for this Austerity Records All Dayer HERE. Capacity is limited so be quick before they have all gone!