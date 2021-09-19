VARy lucky – Albion beat Leicester and go third in the Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Leicester 1

By Tim Hodges from The Amex

The Seagulls avenged two awful recent results against the Foxes with a scintillating and no doubt controversial win at the Amex

Leicester dominated the early exchanges with Youri Teillemans and Jamie Vardy causing Albion a few early while Harry Barnes provided some width that gave Albion full back Joel Veltman all kinds of problems, seeing the Dutchmam booked on 23 minutes.

Albion had a few chances but first Danny Welbeck then Leondro Trossard failed to fire off an effort.

Adam Lallana had a good chance after dinking one way, he fired his effort only.

Albion went ahead from a hotly disputed penalty. Jannick Vestergaard was adjudged to have cleared Trossard’s corner with his arm, however Leicester argued that Maupay was dragging Vestergaard down. After a good five minutes the penalty was confirmed and Maupay sent Kaspar Schmielichel the wrong way for 1-0