Rag’n’Bone Man’s new video features University of Sussex settings



If the new video for Rag’n’Bone Man’s latest song looks familiar, there’s probably a good reason for that.

The Brighton-based musician used the University of Sussex’s Meeting House to shoot the video for Crossfire, the latest single from his current album, Life by Misadventure.



The video features Rag’n’Bone Man, real name Rory Charles Graham, sat in a chair with the famous brightly-coloured windows of he upper floor in the background.

The video’s production company said they were “blown away” by its architectural beauty.

Scenes also include other locations in the building with Basil Spence’s famous Sussex architecture clearly visible in the background.

Helen Power-Hosking, Head of Commercial Services at Sussex, said: “Sussex has attracted some interesting filming opportunities over the summer and this was certainly one of the most exciting.

“The Meeting House is an incredible building and we’re proud when this it’s used in a way that showcases the best of it.”