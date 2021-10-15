Bin strike still on despite nine hours of talks

The bin lorry drivers’ strike is still on despite nine hours of talks today (Friday 15 October).

Officials from the GMB union met senior officials from Brighton and Hove City Council at 9am today.

The talks ended at about 6.30pm, without the deadlock being broken.

Before the meeting started the GMB said: “We have read the councils new offer and there is still some significant issues with it so it’s not over until it’s over but we will be attending a meeting at 9am to seek resolution on the refuse and recycling and commercial waste service.”