Three Brighton and Hove politicians shortlisted for councillor of the year at national awards

Posted On 24 Oct 2021 at 12:01 am
Three councillors from Brighton and Hove have been shortlisted for national awards out of more than 400 nominations.

Councillor Bridget Fishleigh

Bridget Fishleigh, the only serving councillor to have been elected as an independent, has been shortlisted for the Community Champion award.

Green councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty has been shortlisted for the Leader of the Year award.

And a second Green councillor, Amy Heley, has been shortlisted for Young Councillor of the Year.

The organisers said: “Community involvement is essential to ensuring that the council takes the right decisions for its citizens.

“Effective councils will have many mechanisms to inform, consult and involve local people in the business of the council, and elected members are at the heart of this dialogue.

“The community champion of the year will have worked tirelessly to use their position within the council to bring residents’ voices into council decision-making, support their projects and ideas and bridge diverse opinions within the community.”

Jon Ray, who chairs the Saltdean Residents’ Association, said: “It’s wonderful that Bridget’s hard work has been recognised at a national level.

“In the two and a half years since she was elected, Bridget has instigated a whole raft of improvements to the infrastructure and facilities in our area.

“She also ran a food bank from her own home throughout the pandemic. No fuss or drama. She just got on with meeting the need in our community.

“Bridget is also a staunch supporter of the Saltdean Residents’ Association, helping me to get things done for residents, building an essential bridge between the association and the city council.”

Councillor Fishleigh said: “Of course, it’s lovely to be nominated and proves that you don’t need a political establishment behind you to be an effective councillor.

“The political councillors have already started preparing for the May 2023 local elections.

“I hope that more people like me – who will put the city’s needs above party dogma – might consider standing. I’d be happy to discuss the process with anyone who is interested in stepping up.

“It would be really fab if other people step up and do their civic duty. Their city needs them.”

Councillor Amy Heley

The organisers said: “Councillor Amy Heley is a Green Party councillor in Preston Park ward, Brighton and Hove.

“Since August 2020 she has been the chair of the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee.

“In this role, Amy has focused on pushing for climate action and clean air, from projects such as proposing an expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone, increased pedestrianisation of the city centre, implementing new active travel infrastructure and school streets across the city and protecting and improving parks and green spaces.”

Councillor Mac Cafferty is one of six people on the shortlist for Leader of the Year. The organisers said: “Effective leaders will be skilled in drawing together diverse views and working across party political lines to ensure all residents’ views are reflected in council policies.

“They are able to oversee the day-to-day operations to ensure the council is acting responsibly, legally and in line with political priorities, and must nurture healthy working relationships with councillors, colleagues and officers.

“As the public face of the council, leaders will have strong relationships with community groups and put residents at the heart of what they do.

“They will be prepared to answer the difficult questions and ensure that they are held accountable for decisions that are made.”

Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty

The awards are in their 12th year and are organised by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and the specialist fund manager CCLA.

LGIU chief executive Jonathan Carr-West said: “This year’s councillor awards shortlist showcases the best of local government.

“During a time when they have experienced unprecedented challenges and pressure, these councillors are true champions for local government and their communities.

“The last year has reminded each and every one of us of the effort and lengths to which councillors go to support their citizens.

“As such, we were overwhelmed by powerful stories and experiences coming through the over 400 nominations received for councillors across England and Wales.

“Our most sincere congratulations to all of those councillors shortlisted. We look forward to unveiling the winners on Wednesday 1 December.”

