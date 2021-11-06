Halftime with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Newcastle United 0

Albion lead at halftime through a VAR induced Leondro Trossard penalty – referee David Coote initially waving away Albion’s pleas for a spot kick then awarding Albion the penalty after reviewing the pitchside monitor.

The Seagulls have had a majority of the possession but no other clear chances save a couple of on target but tame headers from Trossard and Shane Duffy.

Callum Wilson had a half chance which the Albion defence and Robert Sanchez dealt with easily.