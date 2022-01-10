10 things you may not know about West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School

Situation at the top of Hangleton Way the school once had a playing field so large a helicopter could land on it. It also hosted the biggest schools five a side tournament in Sussex. West Blatch is the most northerly mainstream school in Hove

1) West Blatchington was built in the 1950’s to complement the then growing Sunninghill and West Blatchington estates. Now the area is just termed Hangleton.

2) A majority of the kids who attend up until the late 90’s and traveled in from all over Hove, were able to learn to swim in the school’s open air pool.

3) In 1979 a Royal Navy helicopter landed on the school field in a pre-arranged demonstration.

4) The school is a mainstream school that provides the national curriculum. It also has an ASC unit and provides specialist teaching for children from all over Brighton & Hove.

5) One the benefits of the school is being adjacent to the downs. It is 4 miles from the Devils Dyke and provides a less polluted environment than some other city centre schools.

6) The school was originally split into Infants and Juniors. The Infants being based along Hangleton Way not far from the junction with Hardwick Way. The Juniors situated as being at the top of Amberley Drive.

7) Former pupils include, Lesley Cheesman the National Director of Christian Group Agape and Diana Gerald chief executive of Booktrust, both attended the school in the 1980’s

8) The huge expanse of playing field allowed West Blatchington to host the Brighton & Hove Inter Schools five a side competition in the 70’s and 80’s.

In 1978 in a very early Albion in the Community initiative, West Blatchington was selected as the first school to be visited for coaching by Seagulls players. Full back Ken Tiler and striker Malcolm Poskett put the school team through their paces.

9) The school wasn’t immune to other aerial bombardment. A paraglider from the Dyke once landed on the school field. In the mid 70’s in pre by pass days a small Cessna sprayed crops in the fields to the north of the school – and to delight of pupils swooped low enough to be able to note the colour of pilot’s shirt. Some pupils who attend in around 1975 may recall a very low flying fighter jet which skimmed the rooftops in Hangleton Way before circling the school field before heading north. Many Hangleton residents reported UFO activity had occurred just precedent to this

10) The original school buildings were demolished in 2017 to make way for the new Kings School. A new building was erected that houses both the current Primary and Nursery Schools.