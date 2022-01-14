Brighton & Hove Albion’s ninth place is likely to be the highest league position they have occupied to play Crystal Palace

Albion take on the old enemy at The Amex tonight (14 January) in what is likely to be the highest league position the Seagulls have occupied in over 121 years of meetings between the clubs

The two clubs first meeting in a fixture on Christmas Day 1920

It is also the first competitive Friday fixture between the clubs since the play-off semi final in 2013, although a regular League fixture between the clubs doesn’t appear to have taken place on a Friday since April 1957

Palace are currently 12th in the Premier League four points behind the Seagulls.

Albion have recently recalled Moises Caicedo from a loan spell to cover for injuries and the absence of Yves Bissouma, who is with Mali at AFCON.

Kick off is at 8pm.