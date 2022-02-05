BREAKING NEWS

Albion out of FA Cup but Spurs flattered by scoreline

Posted On 05 Feb 2022 at 10:10 pm
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion are out of the FA Cup at the 4th Round stage after an early wonder strike from England captain Harry Kane and a fortuitous effort from Emerson Royal that was eventually credited as a Solly March own goal.

In the second half Albion pulled a goal back after a superb solo effort from Yves Bissouma that took a sizeable deflection off Pierre- Emile Hojbjerg.

Just as Albion were looking like they might restore parity Hueng Min Son went on a run towards and as his hit Lewis Dunk and then ricochet off Adam Webster towards goal , Kane made sure in a foot race towards goal with Webster, but the Spurs bundled the ball home.

Albion had the majority of the play in the second half , but the game was all but up after Neal Maupay fluffed his lines soon after Kane’s second,  as he shot tamely at Hugo Lloris, when clean through.

Albion get back to Premier League action next Saturday (12 Feb) as they visit Watford.

