Black Uhuru, A Certain Ratio and Norman Jay announced for One Love Festival 2022

Organisers of the One Love Festival have announced the first music acts to perform at the festival – with giants from the world of reggae, rock and dance, including Black Uhuru, A Certain Ratio and Norman Jay.

The full line-up announced includes:

Black Uhuru, Jo Mersa Marley, A Certain Ratio, The Orb, Norman Jay, Darren Emerson, Danny Rampling, Saxon Sound System, Lol Hammond, Aba Shanti, Channel One, Danny Howells Don Letts, Gaudi, Youth, Mark Wilkinson, Steve Mac, Dan Wiltshire, Chris coco, Twilight Circus Matt Black, Smith and Mighty, Earl Gateshead, Nick Manassah, Amy Lauren, Mixmaster Morris, Ilona.

The festival will occur at the Wiston Estate, near Steyning, West Sussex, BN44 3DD on 12-14th August. Organisers have pledged to donate a percentage of all ticket sales profits to the Rio Ferdinand Foundation to support the charity to deliver education, training and skills development opportunities for young people across the UK and Ireland.

The One Love Festival has re-emerged in 2022 with a new version, new genres, and new partnerships, but at its heart remains a passion for promoting positivity. It remains steadfast to its origins of ONE LOVE- A universal One Love for all people.

The One Love Festival has announced its first artists, names which include great bands, world-class acts, and DJ’s, with several more names to be added to the line-up in coming months.

Festival organisers have also confirmed partner area sponsors, including the Rompas Reggae Shack hosting the Reggae Marque area throughout the weekend with world-class acts and performers playing on the legendary Mighty Saxon Sound System.

The 14th annual event will also be attended by the Tea and Toast Glamping Area, Kanga Events Holistic Area and Therapies, the Caribbean Classic Car Club Exhibit, and the London Jerk Festival. The London Jerk Festival will deliver the festival food quarter, ensuring a World Class food experience of epic proportions.

As part of One Love Festival 2022 launch campaign they have partnered up with Tickets for Good and offering NHS workers free tickets www.ticketsforgood.org

The organiser of the One Love Festival Dan Wiltshire, said:

“The inspirational artists announced today demonstrate our focus on inclusivity, and a commitment to celebrate all genres, and a world without boundaries. We are looking forward to delivering a festival this summer that truly epitomises the values of One Love, One People, One World.”

The line-up so far can be found HERE. You can find out more about the venue and how to get there HERE.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

onelovefestival.co.uk