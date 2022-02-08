Tickets available for tonight’s Glasvegas Brighton concert

The Brighton & Hove News have been made aware that there are a number of tickets available for tonight’s Glasvegas concert at CHALK in Pool Valley.

The Scottish indie rock band dropped their much awaited fourth album last year. It was called ‘Godspeed’ and contained eleven new cuts including their first single in seven years ‘Keep Me A Space’. The pick of the bunch of formats is arguably the green vinyl edition which you can snap up from HERE or HERE.

The band formed back in 2003 and the current lineup still features founding members James Allan (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rab Allan (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Paul Donoghue (bass guitar). Complimenting the lineup is Chris Dickie who has been on drums since 2019.

Their platinum-selling self-titled debut album was released back in September 2008 and was well received by critics and not surprisingly reached No. 2 in the UK Albums Chart. The album was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in September 2009. The album went on to enjoy further critical and commercial success in North America and in Sweden (where it went Gold).

Their ‘Euphoric Heartbreak’ album followed in 2011 and two years later they unleashed

‘Later…When the TV Turns to Static’.

They will be performing TONIGHT (Tuesday 8th February) at CHALK in Brighton on the fifth date of the thirteen planned on ‘The Prize Machine Tour’. The event has been put on by local concert promoters LOUT and the doors open at 7pm. The support act will be Cruel Hearts Club. Find out more about them HERE.

Purchase your tickets for tonight’s Glasvegas show at CHALK HERE or from your usual ticket agent.

Find out more about the band on their official website glasvegas.net